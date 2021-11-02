Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels head for capital: state media
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels head for capital: state media

A nationwide ‘state of emergency’ has been declared in Ethiopia, its state media reported, as the rebel groups captured two crucial towns.
Police officers walk amongst civilians at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.(REUTERS file)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
AFP |

Ethiopia's cabinet on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after Tigrayan rebels seized two crucial towns in an apparent push towards the capital, state-affiliated media reported.

"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the country," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

