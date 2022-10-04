EU chief slams North Korea missile test as 'unjustified aggression'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:37 PM IST

North Korea Missile Test: North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.

North Korea Missile Test: European Council President Charles Michel.(AFP)
EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday condemned North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan and said the bloc "stands in solidarity" with Tokyo and Seoul.

"Strongly condemn North Korea's deliberate attempt to jeopardize security in the region by firing a ballistic missile over Japan. An unjustified aggression and blatant violation of international law," European Council head Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

