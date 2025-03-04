Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EU Commission proposes 800-billion-euro defence plan

Reuters |
Mar 04, 2025 02:49 PM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-EU-DEFENCE:EU Commission proposes 800-billion-euro defence plan

BRUSSELS -The European Commission proposed on Tuesday new joint EU borrowing of 150 billion euros to lend to EU governments for defence as part of an overall 800 billion total financing effort to boost Europe's defence capabilities.

EU Commission proposes 800-billion-euro defence plan
EU Commission proposes 800-billion-euro defence plan

The 150 billion euros of new joint borrowing is to go towards building pan-European capability domains like air and missile defence, artillery systems, missiles and ammunition, drones and anti-drone systems or to address other needs from cyber to military mobility, the Commission said.

"It will help Member States to pool demand and to buy together. This will reduce costs, reduce fragmentation increase interoperability and strengthen our defence industrial base," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU leaders will discuss the proposal at a special summit devoted to defence spending on Thursday.

The Commission also proposed to lift limits imposed by EU rules on government spending in case of defence investments.

"If Member Sates would increase their defence spending by 1,5% of GDP on average this could create fiscal space of close to 650 billion euros," von der Leyen said.

The Commission also proposed that EU countries can use for defence purposes money they receive from the EU budget in funds to equalise the standards of living across Europe.

All these elements could provide up to 800 billion euros for EU governments to spend on defence projects.

"Europe is ready to assume its responsibilities. Europe could mobilize close to 800 billion euros for a safe and resilient Europe. We will continue working closely with our partners in NATO. This is a moment for Europe. And we are ready to step up," she said.

The Stoxx Europe Aerospace and Defence index rose on the news to 2284.88 from 2265.36.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On