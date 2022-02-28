Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU countries to send 'fighter jets' to Ukraine: Borrell
world news

EU countries to send 'fighter jets' to Ukraine: Borrell

"We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a press conference.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:26 AM IST
AFP |

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told the EU "they need the kind of fighting jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate... some member states have these kinds of planes," Borrell said.

 

russia ukraine crisis
