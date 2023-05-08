Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation

EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 08, 2023 07:10 PM IST

EU in Israel cancelled its Europe Day event over far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's participation.

The European Union delegation in Israel on Monday canceled its Europe Day diplomatic reception over the planned participation of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (AFP)

"Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for," the delegation said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
israel european commission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP