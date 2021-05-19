Home / World News / EU relaxes travel measures, to allow tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19
EU relaxes travel measures, to allow tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain Covid-19 outbreaks but the bloc's 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on non-essential travel should be eased.
PTI | , Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:12 PM IST
EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry. In picture - Travelers look at flight departure information boards at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.(Bloomberg)

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.

The EU “Council will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions" for those who have been vaccinated, said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said Wigand. The EU's European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is to give advice on the list.

EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.

