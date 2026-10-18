From France to Italy: Looting, vandalism prevails across Europe as rising cost of living stirs unrest

Europe is witnessing a wave of protests as thousands take to the streets over rising living costs, poor public services and the growing housing crisis, with demonstrations turning violent in parts of France and Italy, leading to widespread vandalism, looting and hundreds of arrests.

A man walks next to graffiti, which says "Redistribute wealth", on a shop window, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Marseille, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz (REUTERS)

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Over the weekend, masked demonstrators descended into violence as they looted shops, set fires and targeted public buildings, luxury stores and supermarkets, while attacking police officers and vehicles across France and Italy.

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Belgium and Portugal also witnessed smaller protests on Saturday. In Albania, demonstrators took to the streets over alleged government corruption, job shortages, and poor educational standards.

Deep Dive Why did cost-of-living protests turn violent in France and Italy? The demonstrations were called over rising living costs, with housing costs and poor public services also among the concerns. In parts of France and Italy, masked protesters looted shops, set fires and clashed with police. How many people were arrested during the protests in France? French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said more than 1,800 people had been arrested. More than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were reported injured. What happened to shops and public buildings during the French protests? Businesses and public buildings were looted or damaged in several cities. Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès stores were among those targeted, and a fire largely destroyed a historic building in Limoges.

At least 1,800 arrested in France

In France, over 1,800 people have been arrested, interior minister Laurent Nunez said. In a post on X, he said, “the Republic will not yield” as more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured in the demonstrations.

“The material damage is considerable,” Nunez added, pointing to damaged shops, blaming thousands of “far-left” protesters along with “criminals who looted and ransacked” buildings across France. “The Republic will yield nothing to those who seek to impose disorder and violence,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Paris Police on Sunday said 855 people were arrested after clashes broke out between protesters and police, including looting during a march attended by about 110,000 people protesting rising living costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paris Police on Sunday said 855 people were arrested after clashes broke out between protesters and police, including looting during a march attended by about 110,000 people protesting rising living costs. {{/usCountry}}

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Masked protesters set fire to a 143-year-old landmark in Limoges, France, leaving it largely destroyed. Meanwhile, the aftermath of Sunday’s unrest was visible around Paris’ Place de la République, where cobblestones had been torn up and shopfronts smashed. Looting and vandalism were also reported in the square’s surroundings and across other tourist and retail districts in the city centre.

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This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France.

One person died of a heart attack, Paris police said in a statement, without providing further details, AP reported. Thirteen police and gendarmerie officers and two firefighters were also injured, the statement said.

In the southern port city of Marseille, some protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall and a police station was damaged. In Lyon, a fire broke out inside a tourist office.

Protests in Italy

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In Italy, violence erupted in central Milan on Saturday as protesters clashed with police, looting shops and setting fires. What began as a peaceful protest over rising cost of living, turned violent as masked demonstrators threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from tables taken from bars.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. At least two officers were injured and around 50 demonstrators, many of them minors, were detained, The Guardian reported, citing news agency LaPresse.

A fire burns following clashes between police and "Italia in Piazza" protesters in front of the Milan Cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X and said, “Demonstrating is a right, wrecking our cities is not.”

Protests in Portugal

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In Portugal, demonstrators took to the streets to demand action on rising housing and living costs. Hundreds gathered at Lisbon’s Rossio Square after thousands joined marches across the country.

Tiago Oliveira, leader of the CGTP trade union federation, said demonstrations that began on Saturday in Lisbon and other areas aim to give a voice to people struggling with the “brutal increase” in housing, fuel and food prices. Protests about housing and the cost of living have also erupted in Spain, Albania and Belgium, according to Bloomberg.

Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted in France

Amid ‘cost-of-living protests’, demonstrators looted stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès. Masked groups broke into shops and damaged public buildings in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille.

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According to French newspaper Le Parisien, citing AFP, Louis Vuitton and Apple stores were among the businesses targeted in Bordeaux. The report said masked individuals looted several shops along the city's busy Rue Sainte-Catherine shopping street.

A protester steals an Apple screen at the Apple Store which has been ransacked during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Lille, northern France, on October 17.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that an Apple Store in Lille was looted. A Hermès boutique in Marseille was also targeted, according to French regional news outlet Maritima.

Emmanuel Macron condemns violence

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French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and warned that those responsible would face legal consequences.

"Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," Macron wrote on X late Saturday.

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Trump mocks protests in France

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at France, mocking the current protests and violence in Paris and other French cities, saying France seems to be “so damn good for revolutions”.

"Darling, the President just sent us $5,000… Let’s take a trip to China and spend our money in China. I've always wanted to see Japan, let's go there darling…” said Trump.

“Let's go to… how about France... It's a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable…,” he added.

Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the protests and blamed western liberals for mass immigration, accusing them of importing people from the developing world in the name of diversity. He warned of France’s unrest as a caution, and urged Americans to pay attention.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen,” Vance posted on X.

(With inputs from AP, AFP, Guardian)