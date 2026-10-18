Trump mocks protests as violence, clashes hit French cities: 'France seems to be good for revolutions'

"Darling, the President just sent us $5,000… Let’s take a trip to China and spend our money in China. I've always wanted to see Japan, let's go there darling…” said Trump.

Trump joked about travelling to China and Japan before turning to France as an option. He quipped, “It's a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions”. He then takes a sarcastic dig at the country’s past, saying France seems to be “so damn good for revolutions”.

United States President Donald Trump took a swipe at France, mocking the current protests and violence in Paris and other French cities, as huge crowds agitated against rising living costs on Saturday.

What did Donald Trump say about the protests in France?

What did Donald Trump say about the protests in France?

“Let's go to… how about France... It's a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable…,” he further said.

France rocked by violent protests Trump's remarks came after around 550,000 people took part in protests on Saturday, according to the country’s interior ministry, while the CGT union said 800,000 turned out, AFP reported. At least 1,200 arrests have been made, reported BBC.

ALSO READ: France's historic Limoges Town Hall burns down amid protests; JD Vance blames ‘immigration’ for unrest

The protests were held by several groups, including the Yellow Vests movement, Bloomberg reported. The group began in 2018 to fight rising living costs, after a planned fuel-tax rise under Macron that they felt hurt rural and working-class people who depend on cars. The movement faded over time but has never fully stopped taking to the streets.

‘Western liberals imported third world into France,’ says JD Vance Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance had reacted to the protests in France. He blamed Western liberals for mass immigration, accusing them of importing people from the developing world in the name of diversity. Warning of France’s unrest as a caution, he urged Americans to pay attention.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen,” Vance posted on X.

ALSO READ: ‘Islam, mass migration’: Trump's claims on reasons behind student protests in France

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he added.

Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted in France Stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès were among several businesses looted across France on Saturday (October 17), as nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs were marred by violent clashes, vandalism and arson. Masked groups broke into shops and damaged public buildings in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille.

Louis Vuitton and Apple stores were among the businesses targeted in Bordeaux, French newspaper Le Parisien reported, citing AFP. The report said masked individuals looted several shops along the city's busy Rue Sainte-Catherine shopping street.