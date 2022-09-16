Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Even friendly countries think we are beggars: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Even friendly countries think we are beggars: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:08 AM IST

Pakistan, which is currently witnessing a severe economic crisis and rising inflation, has been reeling under devastating floods which brought the entire nation to a standstill.

Pakistan Prime Minister and (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP file)
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister of the flood-hit Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday addressed the country’s devastating economic state and said that the ‘friendly countries had started looking at Pakistan as a nation that is always asking for money,’ while speaking at a lawyers’ convention.

“Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come to beg for money,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Pakistani media outlet The Dawn. “Where does Pakistan stand today after 75 years? Even smaller economies had surpassed Pakistan and we have been wandering for the past 75 years carrying a begging bowl,” he added.

Sharif then shifted the blame for the skyrocketing inflation to the pre­vious Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. He alleged that Khan’s government violated the agre­e­ment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compelling the incu­mbent government to agree on tough conditions. “The IMF had even threatened withdrawal of its progra­mme if the agreed conditions were not met,” he added.

“Pakistan was on the verge of economic default when we assumed power in April. The coalition government, through its hard work, has saved the country from default…and to some extent…controlled the economic instability,” he said, lauding his government’s work in bringing Pak back from the ‘doldrums’ it was put in by previous rulers.

Pakistan, which is currently witnessing a severe economic crisis and rising inflation, has been reeling under devastating floods which brought the entire nation to a standstill. A third of the country is submerged in water and one in every seven persons is badly affected by the floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ishika Yadav

A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times....view detail

Topics
pakistan shehbaz sharif
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP