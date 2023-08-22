"Evil" and “despicable” - LA Mayor Karen Bass slams Texas Gov for sending migrants during Tropical Storm Hilary

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending a bus filled with migrants to the city even as it faced the brunt of Tropical Storm Hilary. The bus embarked from Brownsville, Texas, and arrived in downtown Los Angeles amidst the storm's impact. LA Mayor slams Texas Governor for sending migrants to LA on a bus during Tropical Storm Hilary, calls it "evil" and "despicable".(AFP)

Mayor Bass expressed her concerns, stating, "It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning." She emphasized that Abbott, who annually deals with hurricane threats, should understand the risks involved.

Highlighting the timing of the bus's arrival, Bass stated, "As I stood with state and local leaders warning Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the worst of the coming storm, the Governor of Texas sent families and toddlers straight for us on a path through extreme weather conditions." She called this act "despicable" and beyond political motivations.

Bass also took to Twitter to express her displeasure with Abbott in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "This evening, Los Angeles received another bus from Texas," she wrote. "That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they'd have to drive right into an unprecedented storm. Evil."

The bus was the ninth carrying migrants that have arrived in Los Angeles this year, all part of a pre-existing plan by city agencies and non-profit organizations to care for migrants.

Also Read | Aftermath of Hilary brings unprecedented flooding and rain damage to Palm Springs. Watch

Governor Abbott has been previously criticized for similar actions. Last year, he began sending buses of migrants to Democrat-led cities, defending the move by stating that cities with "self-declared sanctuary city status" were welcoming these migrants. Bass had condemned this strategy earlier, accusing Abbott of using human lives for political agendas.

The current outrage follows Abbott's decision to send migrants during a tropical storm, a move that drew significant backlash considering the dangers of the situation. "This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us," Bass said. "Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear, and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives," Bass added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON