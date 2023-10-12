Ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud charge

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Oct 12, 2023 02:39 PM IST

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation.

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleaded guilty in a London court on Thursday to one count of fraud for making dishonest representation to Britain's tax authority.

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Ecclestone made untrue or misleading representations to HM Revenue and Customers at a July 2015 meeting, when he said he "established only a single trust" in favour of his daughters.

Ecclestone, accompanied by his wife Fabiana, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea.

