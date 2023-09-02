Ex-Mcdonald's chef reveals why you should never order a Big Mac

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 02, 2023 07:48 PM IST

In the video which has been viewed by 120,000 viewers, he shares how the famous order is nothing but a big ripoff.

Mike Haracz, an ex-Mcdonald's chef recently took to TikTok to share why people should not waste their money on a Big Mac and should rather order a McDouble. In the video which has been viewed by 120,000 viewers, he shares how the famous order is nothing but a big ripoff.

“A McDouble like a Mac — you save, like, $2,” he goes on. “This is the superior way.”

Mike, who worked at the global chain as the manager of culinary innovation went on to state how a McDouble can save pockets in various ways, while still being tasty.

A McDouble comprises two 100% pure beef patties seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard and a big slice of cheese- unlike the wowed Big Mac.

Big Mac, on the other hand, is simpler. It contains two 100% beef patties, lettuce, onions, a middle bun, a slice of cheese and the infamous Big Mac sauce.

Many agreed to Mike's suggestion and commented how a McDouble tasted ‘way better’.

“Going to get that for lunch tomorrow,” announced a viewer in the comments.

While another commented, “Order it all the time, so much better flavour.”

The ex-McD chef has been spilling the beans on various tips and tricks regarding the fast-food giant, which has been attracting views from customers and all.

In a previous video that garnered about 3.4 million views on TikTok, Mike revealed why visiting the joint at 10:30 a.m. is the “worst time.”

