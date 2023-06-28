Ex-NFL star Ryan Mallett who played sparingly as Tom Brady's backup dies in drowning accident

Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35 in Destin, Florida. He died on Tuesday, June 27, in a drowning accident, according to New York Post.

Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP)

Ryan worked at the White Hall School District in Arkansas. The school confirmed his death in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers,” White Hall, AR School District wrote.

Ryan was drafted out of the University of Arkansas by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2017.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss,” New England Patriots tweeted after his death.

Before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2014, Ryan played sparingly as a backup to Tom Brady. He was seen in as many as eight games over three seasons for the Ravens.

Tom Brady remembered Ryan in his Instagram story, writing, “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.” Tom wrote the caption against a photo of the two of them at Patriots practice.

(tombrady/Instagram)

Ryan had earlier told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he always knew he would become a coach. “It’s just natural for me. I understand it. I get how everything works, and then I just love football. You get to teach kids the right way at a young age, and that’s something I really enjoy,” he said.