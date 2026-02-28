Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh, UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi as Iran launches missiles

Explosions were heard in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and near the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday after Israel and the US conducted strikes on Iran. A witness in Abu Dhabi told Reuters that loud booms were heard across parts of the city, with one witness saying that she heard five booms in rapid succession that caused windows in a house near Abu Dhabi's Corniche to vibrate. Smoke seen rising in iran after attacks from Israel and US (Reuters)

One person was also killed in Abu Dhabi after the United Arab Emirates intercepted Iranian missiles, Reuters reported.

A loud bang was also heard in Dubai, though the reason for the noise remained unclear.

Meanwhile, several loud explosions were also heard across the Saudi capital Riyadh, AFP reported. Two correspondents in Riyadh said they heard a loud bang and several explosions, after Iran vowed retaliation following US and Israeli attacks.

Earlier, the UAE closed their airspace as Israel and the US conducted strikes on Iran.

The United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond to the attacks, while Kuwait also engaged incoming strikes on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles," AFP quoted the UAE statement as saying.

Abu Dhabi said it "reserves its full right to respond", slamming the attacks as "a dangerous escalation".

The US embassy in the UAE instructed its staff and the staff in US Consulate in Dubai to take shelter-in-place in the wake of the developing security situation. Sharing the details in a post on X, it issued helpline numbers and email addresses for US citizens and called for people to find a secure location.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Residents in Tehran reportedly heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel.