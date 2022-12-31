Explosions in Kyiv after air raid warnings across Ukraine on New Year's Eve

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Updated on Dec 31, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Air raid sirens rang out in every Ukrainian region.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke billows from a power infrastructure in Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren, Reuters reported. Air raid sirens rang out in every Ukrainian region, as local officials warned of the danger of missile strikes and urged citizens to take cover.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin said his country would never give in to the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia in a New Year's video message broadcast on Russian state TV.

Vladimir Putin said Russia was fighting in Ukraine to protect its "motherland", and to secure "true independence" for its people, in a message filmed in front of Russian service personnel.

russia ukraine crisis
