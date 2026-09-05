Explosions near Iran’s Kharg Island hours after Trump warns of Pickaxe Mountain, calls war ‘small potatoes’

Iranian media on Saturday reported explosions near Iran's Kharg Island but the origin of the blast remained unknown. According to the semi-official Fars news agency, several blasts were heard near Iran's key oil hub in the Gulf, hours after US President Donald Trump issued a warning against Iran's nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain.

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. (via REUTERS)

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There were also reports of an Iranian tanker being hit by a missile. State-affiliated Nournews, citing unconfirmed reports from local sources, said the tanker had been targeted in a US strike.

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No smoke seen at Kharg Island

While the sound of blasts were heard, no smoke could be seen rising from the site, news agency Reuters cited a Fars correspondent on Kharg Island as saying.

Iranian authorities are yet to officially confirm the reports of any strike on the Kharg island.

Trump threatens attack on Pickaxe Mountain

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that the United States may soon hit Iran's key nuclear site, Pickaxe Mountain. The US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at the site, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that the United States may soon hit Iran's key nuclear site, Pickaxe Mountain. The US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at the site, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We may hit Pickaxe very soon because if there was anything going on with Pickaxe," Trump said.

The Pickaxe Mountain is ​a heavily fortified nuclear site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes. It is located ​near a heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

The US President claimed, "We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard."

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According to a Wall Street Journal report, Israeli intelligence believes that Iran has relocated thousands of centrifuges to the deeply buried facility.

The nuclear site built underground is believed to be substantially more resistant to conventional aerial bombardment. Any potential US move to attack Pickaxe Mountain would mean a significant escalation in the campaign against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Trump calls Iran war ‘small potatoes’

Donald Trump also called the conflict in Iran is “small potatoes” as he backed Vice President JD Vance's assertion that attacks in the Middle East do not amount to a "war".

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Trump said US strikes on Iran are now “intermittent” and “a lot of people don’t call it a war".

“I can understand what he’s saying. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing," said Trump.

The Iran-US conflict has cost American taxpayers more than $37.5 billion and claimed the lives of 18 US servicemen.

(With inputs from agencies)