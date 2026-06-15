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Ex-Sri Lanka president Wickremesinghe urges opposition unity

Ex-Sri Lanka president Wickremesinghe urges opposition unity

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Colombo, Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for opposition unity to tackle what he had termed another possible economic collapse in the island nation.

Ex-Sri Lanka president Wickremesinghe urges opposition unity

Addressing his United National Party's working committee over the weekend, the 77-year-old leader said, "The opposition is not entirely together despite our ongoing work as the joint opposition."

In the last few months, the UNP put together a loose coalition of opposition splinter groups to form the joint opposition, but the main opposition in parliament, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, has maintained a distance.

The Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, too, carries out its own campaign separately.

Wickremesinghe said all opposition groups must work cohesively to oppose the National People's Power-led government, which he accused of being unable to govern effectively.

"What we are seeing today is the development of a bad situation. The government has got stuck at all fronts. The economy is falling. We will soon witness its total collapse," said Wickremesinghe, who was credited for turning around the economy from its bankruptcy in 2022.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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