Extinction Rebellion protestors enter UK's House of Commons chamber

Published on Sep 02, 2022 05:22 PM IST

They posted a photo of five people inside the chamber holding banners reading 'Let the people decide' and 'Citizens' Assembly now'.

A Extinction Rebellion protester sits next to a banner outside the Palace of Westminster, where inside the House of Commons, ER protesters have glued themselves to the Speakers Chair in London, Friday, (AP)
Reuters | , London

Extinction Rebellion supporters entered the House of Commons debating chamber and superglued themselves around the speaker's chair, the group said on their Twitter account on Friday.

The group also hung a large banner bearing the same words from scaffolding on the estate and protestors padlocked themselves to gates outside parliament.

Parliament is not currently sitting.

The House of Commons did not immediately have a statement. Certain areas of the parliamentary estate are usually open to the public, although access to the debating chamber is usually restricted to guided tours.

Extinction Rebellion, a group which has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London, typically protest climate change issues.

They said the protestors were reading a speech which included the words: "We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this."

