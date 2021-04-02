Home / World News / Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing
world news

Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing

Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the jihadis taking refuge in Mount Salloum area
AP | , Tunis
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Tunisia's Jund Al Khilafa brigade(REUTERS)

Tunisian authorities said a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in a mountainous zone in struggling interior provinces.

Two other Islamic extremists were killed in the security operations, according to an Interior Ministry statement Thursday night.

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province. They killed one suspected jihadi, whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt, the statement said. The explosion killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived, according to the ministry.

Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the jihadis taking refuge in the area.

In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Tunisia's Jund Al Khilafa brigade, the statement said. The brigade pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK sees 25 new blood-clot cases after AstraZeneca shots

Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US

Fire in Berlin hospital leaves 1 person killed, 5 injured

Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring Covid-19 vaccines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tunisia extremism issue
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP