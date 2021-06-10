Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Facebook offers permanent work-from-home for employees even as offices reopen
world news

Facebook offers permanent work-from-home for employees even as offices reopen

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the shift to remote work to be a lasting one at the leading social network, which plans to look for employees able to do their jobs from wherever they happen to live.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:21 AM IST
"We believe how we work is more important than where we work," Facebook said while sharing an update to its remote work policy. (File Photo)

Facebook on Wednesday said it will give employees the option of sticking with remote work for the long term, even offering to help some interested in moving to other countries. Beginning on June 15, Facebook will let any employee whose job can be done remotely ask to work that way permanently, the internet giant told news agency AFP.

"We believe how we work is more important than where we work," Facebook said while sharing an update to its remote work policy.

"We want to be the place where people can do the best work of their careers while ensuring a consistent experience for employees no matter where they're located."

Facebook and other Silicon Valley firms shifted to remote work early in the pandemic, relying on the internet tools they create to get jobs done.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the shift to remote work to be a lasting one at the leading social network, which plans to look for employees able to do their jobs from wherever they happen to live.

Facebook recently began reopening its offices after a yearlong pandemic shutdown, but without perks such as free food and commuter shuttles.

The rollout of vaccines and improving health conditions were cited as reasons for gradually welcoming employees back to abandoned campuses.

Facebook said work schedules for those returning to offices will be flexible, but its guidance is for people to be on-site at least half the time.

The leading social network said it is on track to have most of its US campuses at 50 percent capacity by early September.

Some Facebook offices in Europe and Asia are open, according to the California-based firm.

Safety protocols in place include wearing face masks and keeping one's distance at work, along with routine Covid-19 testing, according to Facebook.

As of June 15, Facebook will also expand remote work across international borders, supporting moves from the United States to Canada as well as shifts to Britain from other parts of Europe, the company said.

Google and Microsoft have unveiled similar hybrid schemes for workers, while some firms such as Twitter have told employees they can work remotely indefinitely.

Apple is reportedly facing employee resistance to its plan to bring employees back to the office.

The iPhone maker has called for employees to return three days a week starting in September, according to the tech news site The Verge.

But some Apple workers have signed a letter calling for more flexibility for employees who have been doing their jobs remotely for more than a year.

The Apple letter said the remote system works well and gives employees better work-life balance while accommodating those with special needs and reducing the risk of contagion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook facebook india facebook inc. facebook official work from home covid-19 covid 19 news covid recovery coronavirus coronavirus vaccine india coronavirus vaccine work from home guide
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP