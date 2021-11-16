Facebook says Pak hackers targeted Afghan users amid govt collapse: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Major online platforms and email providers including Facebook, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn have said they took steps to lock down Afghan users' accounts during the Taliban's swift takeover of the country this past summer.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Reuters |

Hackers from Pakistan used Facebook to target people in Afghanistan with connections to the previous government during the Taliban's takeover of the country, the company's threat investigators said in an interview with Reuters.

Facebook said the group, known in the security industry as SideCopy, shared links to websites hosting malware that could surveil people's devices. Targets included people connected to the government, military, and law enforcement in Kabul, it said. Facebook said it removed SideCopy from its platform in August.

The social media company, which recently changed its name to Meta, said the group created fictitious personas of young women as “romantic lures” to build trust and trick targets into clicking phishing links or downloading malicious chat apps. It also compromised legitimate websites to manipulate people into giving up their Facebook credentials.

"It's always difficult for us to speculate as to the end goal of the threat actor," Facebook's head of cyber espionage investigations, Mike Dvilyanski, said. "We don't know exactly who was compromised or what the end result of that was."

Facebook said it had not previously disclosed the hacking campaign, which it said ramped up between April and August, due to safety concerns about its employees in the country and the need for more work to investigate the network. It said it shared information with the US state department at the time it took down the operation.

Investigators also said Facebook had last month disabled the accounts of two hacking groups which it linked to Syria's Air Force Intelligence.

Facebook said one group, known as the Syrian Electronic Army, targeted human rights activists, journalists, and others opposing the ruling regime, while the other targeted people linked to the Free Syrian Army and former military personnel who had joined opposition forces.

Facebook's head of global threat disruption, David Agranovich, said the Syria and Afghanistan cases showed cyberespionage groups leveraging periods of uncertainty during conflicts when people might be more susceptible to manipulation.

The company said a third hacking network in Syria, which is linked to the Syrian government and removed in October, targeted minority groups, activists, and members of the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Syria Civil Defense, or White Helmets.

 

