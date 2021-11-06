Facebook to charge 2% fee from UK sellers using Marketplace. Details here

Facebook has announed that it will be charging two per cent commission from sellers in the UK if they use its popular Marketplace platform to post items to customers, according to several news reports. According to The Guardian, Facebook will start charging the fees from beginning of the next year.

Facebook Marketplace is widely used in India too, where sellers provide an online option to see and purchase stuff.

The move came after Facebook had launched a delivery service last month in the UK in partnership with Hermes. The service is currently free to use.

The delivery service is intended to give buyers more choice while using Marketplace and it will also enable the sellers to reach more customers, reducing constraints such as geographical locations, The Guardian report said.

What changes now?

From last month, sellers using Facebook Marketplace were able to provide the options of face-to-face collection or shipping the product to their buyers. The service is free to use until January 2022, after which the 2%-fee would be levied on sellers.

How will the cost be calculated?

The 2% to be charged for the sellers will be calculated based on the total cost of the item, as determined by the seller, and the the delivery charge set by Hermes. Facebook partnered with courier service Hermes in the UK for the delivery of the product, the MoneySavingExpert report said.

Upon confirmation of a buyer’s order by the seller, the card payment from the buyer would be processed and the seller would be paid directly, but 2% less, which Facebook would keep.

Product shipping details

The seller would be required to input information regarding the product being shipped, when arranging the delivery via Hermes, such as the weight, size and dimensions of the package. Following this, Hermes will calculate the cost of shipping and notify the seller.

Also, the packaging of the product should be done by the seller and should be taken to a Hermes drop-off location, according to MoneySavingExpert.

