Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Facebook to pay French publishers for news content
world news

Facebook to pay French publishers for news content

The preliminary deal lists the main principles of the accord and the copyright fees due to each of its members, the same source said.
Facebook News will be launched in France in 2022, the US company said.(Reuters)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Agencies | , Paris

Facebook said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary copyright agreement with a French news publishers’ lobby group, paving the way for it to pay for news content on its platforms in France.

The accord takes the form of a “term sheet” of a few pages, a source close to the matter said, and follows months of talks with Alliance de la presse d’information generale (APIG), a lobby representing leading dailies such as Le Monde, Le Figaro and Les Echos.

The preliminary deal lists the main principles of the accord and the copyright fees due to each of its members, the same source said. The “term sheet” will soon be followed by a framework agreement that will allow APIG’s members to sign individual licences with Facebook, the source said.

There will be two types of licences, the source said: one for the use of news content on Facebook’s main platform and one for its upcoming Facebook News service, which will curate stories from a select set of publications.

RELATED STORIES

Facebook News will be launched in France in 2022, the US company said.

The social media group provided no detail about the content of the agreement. It has already signed a licence with Le Monde over the use of the newspaper’s content, the head of Le Monde group Louis Dreyfus said

The licensing deal is the result of a wider push by authorities in Europe and elsewhere to force Facebook and other social media companies to compensate publishers for content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FATF expresses concerns on terrorist financing risk environment in Afghanistan

US puts India, 10 others on list of ‘countries of concern’ on climate

FATF keeps Imran Khan’s Pakistan in grey list, says now prosecute terror leaders

Tesla crash probe finds driver behind wheel, how he changed seats still unclear
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP