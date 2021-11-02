Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system

Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, its parent company said Tuesday, a change that will impact over a billion users and which comes after serious concerns over privacy.

"More than a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates," parent company Meta said in a statement.

