Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system
In a statement, parent company Meta said that over a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to its facial recognition setting.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:04 PM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, its parent company said Tuesday, a change that will impact over a billion users and which comes after serious concerns over privacy.
"More than a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates," parent company Meta said in a statement.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION