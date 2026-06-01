Fact check: Did Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian really resign? Shock report explained

With all eyes on the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran, a concerning report has now emerged from the West Asian country on Sunday.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian looks on during a meeting with Pakistan's army chief in Tehran on May 23.(AFP)

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Iran International reported, citing a source that Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his resignation Sunday citing a "takeover" of the administration by the IRGC. The report also noted that the resignation is pending the approval of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader.

The claims were made by Iran International citing an anonymous source "familiar with the matter". The government in Iran, however, has refuted the claims.

Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei wrote in a post on X that the Iran International report is "false" and a part of the "media games" amid the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire.

The rebuttal of the report was also confirmed by Anadolu Agency, Turkey's state-run news agency.

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{{^usCountry}} The Iran International report claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian sent his resignation Sunday, citing "the president and the government have effectively been excluded from major and vital decision-making processes in the country, and that the vacuum created by this situation has enabled hardline factions within the IRGC to take control of affairs." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iran International report claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian sent his resignation Sunday, citing "the president and the government have effectively been excluded from major and vital decision-making processes in the country, and that the vacuum created by this situation has enabled hardline factions within the IRGC to take control of affairs." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The source cited in the report claimed that the president requested to step down, alleging he is "unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source cited in the report claimed that the president requested to step down, alleging he is "unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it is important to note that the claims were based on the source cited. As of now, no official statement or update has been issued by the office of Masoud Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is important to note that the claims were based on the source cited. As of now, no official statement or update has been issued by the office of Masoud Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: The Iranian proxy that won't quit: is Hezbollah Mojtaba's most effective weapon against Israel?

Iran Fact Checks Claim

Far from confirming it, Iran has dismissed the reports, noting that they are "false," alleging that it was manufactured to manipulate the narrative around the US-Iran talks.

“Pezeshkian would not back down from serving the Iranian people,” Iran's Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported, citing an informed government source, that Masoud Pezeshkian remains in his role as President and has not resigned.

Trump Gives Surprising Update On Iran Talks

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As talks between the US and Iran go on amid the ongoing 60-day ceasefire, Donald Trump on Saturday provided a big update on the US push against Iran developing nuclear weapons in the ongoing talks.

Speaking to Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, on her Fox Show, Trump said that the "one guarantee" that he "have to have" is "no nuclear weapons." While this has been a long-standing demand of Trump throughout the conflict, what surprised many is the claim that Ira has "agreed to it."

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting," Trump said.

Iran, however, is yet to confirm the details.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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