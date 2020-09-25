e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses

Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses

Pakistan has opened a criminal probe into 50 pilots and five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure pilot licences.

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Islamabad
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
         

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake “immediate corrective actions” and suspend the issuance of any new pilot licenses in the wake of a scandal over falsified licenses, according to an official and a document seen by Reuters.

The recommendations from ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, come days after Pakistan opened a criminal probe into 50 pilots and five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure pilot licences.

“Pakistan should improve and strengthen its licensing system to ensure that it takes into account all necessary processes and procedures and prevents inconsistencies and malpractices before new licenses are issued and privileges of suspended licenses are re-established,” said ICAO, in a previously unreported letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) last week.

A Pakistani aviation ministry official told Reuters that the country has not issued any new licenses since July, in the wake of the scandal.

The Montreal-based agency’s recommendations come ahead of an ICAO audit to assess the country’s aviation safety management systems.

The ICAO audit, originally scheduled for November this year, has been moved to June, effectively giving the PCAA more time to work on reforms, the official said.

A PCAA spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

An ICAO representative declined to comment on specific details, but said in an email that ICAO is “helping Pakistan to recognise concerns, and if they do not take swift action on them we will actively notify other countries about them.” 

The pilot scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and hurt flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying into Europe and the United States.

In addition to revoking the licenses of 50 pilots, Pakistan has also suspended another 32 pilots for a year.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Euan Rocha and Matthew Lewis)

tags
top news
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In