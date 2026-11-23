Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with comedians impersonating him and US President Donald Trump at an annual dinner for journalists this weekend, as the performers took aim at Trump and Canadian politicians.
Comedian Mark McKinney appeared as Carney, while Mark Critch played Trump, the Associated Press reported. The annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner is Canada's equivalent of a political roast in Washington, where journalists and politicians exchange jokes and jibes.
Trump impersonator roasts Canadian PM
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Playing Trump, Critch copied the US president's firm handshake as he greeted Carney and McKinney on stage.
"Fake news. We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. Is this incredible? Two Carneys, he's so popular, almost as popular as me," he said.
He then made remarks about Carney's appearance. “But he's got a great ass, doesn't he? What a beautiful ass. He's got such an incredible ass,” he said.
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Carney, in turn, took a dig at Trump's expensive makeover of the Oval Office. “This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
Carney, in turn, took a dig at Trump's expensive makeover of the Oval Office. “This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
Since returning to the White House, Trump has added gold accents, gilded decorations and portraits to the Oval Office.
Carney-Trump relationship
Carney and Trump held several rounds of talks over the summer in an effort to reduce tariffs. However, negotiations collapsed in August and have not formally resumed, despite Trump saying earlier this month that a deal with Canada was “very close”.
Trump's tariffs have hit key sectors of the Canadian economy. Carney, however, walked away from trade negotiations in August, saying US demands amounted to a violation of Canadian sovereignty.
In recent weeks, both Washington and Ottawa have sounded more hopeful about the chances of reaching an agreement.
Trump and Carney met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in China’s Shenzhen last week. They discussed "the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement", Carney's office said.
With inputs from agencies
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