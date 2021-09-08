Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fans hold huge rally as Brazil president escalates tussle with SC

“We will no longer accept that any authority, using force, goes above the constitution,” Bolsonaro said in a speech before thousands of supporters in Brasilia.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:20 AM IST
People take part in a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo.(AFP)

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro got a rousing reception from tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital on Tuesday in a show of support for the country’s leader who is embroiled in a fierce fight with the Supreme Court.

"We will no longer accept that any authority, using force, goes above the constitution," Bolsonaro said in a speech before thousands of supporters in Brasilia.

He has been ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent months, sparring with the country’s top court over what he says are rulings beyond the justice’s authority.

He’s been targeted by investigations authorised by the top court for spreading falsehoods and he faces a Senate probe for alleged irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Social media targeted

Bolsonaro issued a decree on Monday that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

The controversial decree goes into effect immediately, but it must also be ratified by Congress in order to become law. It aims to combat “the arbitrary and unjust deletion of accounts, profiles and content by providers,” the federal communications secretariat said.

Topics
brazil jair bolsonaro
