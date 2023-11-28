Far-right activist in UK arrested, charged after attending anti-Semitism march

British far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson was charged on Monday with failing to comply with a dispersal order excluding him from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London at the weekend, police said.

Metropolitan Police officers arrest British far-right activist Tommy Robinson during a demonstration in central London on November 26, 2023 to protest against antisemitism. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Robinson, 40, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the protest began on Sunday, after organisers said he was not welcome at the event.

"A man has now been charged in connection with this incident," the Metropolitan Police said.

"Stephen Lennon, of Bedfordshire, has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area."

The section 35 direction is a dispersal order aimed to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The former leader of right-wing English Defence League is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London on January 22.

Robinson, who was arrested after being pepper-sprayed by the police, claimed he had been attending the march as a journalist.

He denied causing alarm or distress to others.

"The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs," a Met Police spokesman said.

"He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray (an incapacitant spray used by the British police) was used."

The force said organisers had "been clear about their concerns that the man's attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants".

"As a result he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others," the police said.

"He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so."

Robinson was also seen among crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police in London on November 11, as pro-Palestinian demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas.

