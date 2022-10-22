Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy prime minister

Published on Oct 22, 2022 06:12 PM IST

Giorgia Meloni: Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation's leader.

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new Minister of Sports and Youth Andrea Abodi shakes hands with Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.(via REUTERS)
Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II.

Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month's national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening.

Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Meloni recited the ritual oath of office, pledging to be faithful to Italy's post-war republic and to act “in the exclusive interests of the nation.”

The pledge was signed by her and counter-signed by President Sergio Mattarella, who, in his role as head of state, serves as guarantor of the Constitution, drafted in the years immediately after the end of war, which saw the demise of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Meloni's 24 ministers followed, similarly swearing in. Five of the ministers are technocrats, not representing any party. Six of them are women.

Meloni will head her first Cabinet meeting on Sunday. Her government replaces that led by Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, who was appointed by Mattarella in 2021 to lead a pandemic national unity coalition.

Meloni was the sole major party leader to refuse to join the coalition, insisting the nation's voters return to the polls, which they did on September 25.

