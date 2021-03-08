Home / World News / Fashion giant H&M pauses placing orders in Myanmar, cites extreme concern regarding developments
world news

Fashion giant H&M pauses placing orders in Myanmar, cites extreme concern regarding developments

H&M has around 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar, it said on its website, and has sourced in the country for seven years.
Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:06 PM IST
A Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) store in Germany is seen in this file picture. H&M was extremely concerned about the situation in the country and that it was in dialogue with UN agencies, diplomatic representatives, human rights experts, trade unions and other multinational companies.(REUTERS)

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday it was shocked by the use of deadly force against protesters in Myanmar and that it had paused placing orders in the country.

Police and military have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against a Feb. 1 military coup, according to the United Nations last week.

H&M has around 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar, it said on its website, and has sourced in the country for seven years.

"Although we refrain from taking any immediate action regarding our long-term presence in the country, we have at this point paused placing new orders with our suppliers," Serkan Tanka, Country Manager Myanmar, said in an email.

"This is due to practical difficulties and an unpredictable situation limiting our ability to operate in the country, including challenges related to manufacturing and infrastructure, raw material imports and transport of finished goods."

Two protesters were killed by gunshot wounds to the head in Myanmar on Monday, witnesses said, while shops, factories and banks were closed in the main city Yangon as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure

Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Germany ramps up use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report

Tanka said H&M was extremely concerned about the situation in the country and that it was in dialogue with UN agencies, diplomatic representatives, human rights experts, trade unions and other multinational companies.

"These consultations will guide us in any future decision in relation to how we as a company can best contribute to positive developments in accordance with the will of the people in Myanmar," he said.

Myanmar's garment industry is smaller than that of neighbouring countries Bangladesh, China and Thailand. However, its around 600 factories are significant employers, providing jobs for around 450,000 workers in 2020, according to the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; additional reporting by John Geddie; editing by Niklas Pollard)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar aung san suu kyi hennes & mauritz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP