e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

‘Father picked up by men in militia dress in Peshawar’: Pak woman activist Gulalai Ismail

Gulalai Ismail managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States in September after being accused of treason.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
During a chat with the media in New York last month, Ismail had voiced her concerns about her parents’ safety in Islamabad.
During a chat with the media in New York last month, Ismail had voiced her concerns about her parents’ safety in Islamabad.(Twitter/Gulalai Ismail)
         

Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail, who is currently in the US on Thursday said that her father was picked up by “men wearing militia dress” in Peshwar.

“My father has been picked up by men wearing Militia dress from outside of Peshawar High Court an hour ago,” Ismail tweeted.

Ismail managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States in September after being accused of treason. She reached the US months after she was arrested and released for holding a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

During a chat with the media in New York last month, Ismail had voiced her concerns about her parents’ safety in Islamabad. “I am still worried about my parents back home and the underground network that secretly protected me when I escaped,” Gulalai said.

She has now become the new face of hope for the oppressed minorities in Pakistani, raising voice against Islamabad’s atrocities on the roads of New York. Last month, Ismail was seen on the streets of the city, highlighted the plight and miseries that minorities are facing for decades and demanded that the Pakistani Army end human rights violations. “There’s a dictatorship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by the Pakistani military establishment,” Ismail had said.

According to a report in Dawn, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by a Pakistani court in a case pertaining to maligning national institutions. Ismail had deemed the non-bailable arrest warrant as an act of appeasement before the country’s intelligence agency ISI.

The order issued states that the court would initiate the process to declare her a “proclaimed offender” if the “suspect” does not appear before the court on October 21, the report had said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:00 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Assembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News