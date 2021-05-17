Home / World News / Fauci says Covid-19 pandemic highlights racism's impact
Fauci says Covid-19 pandemic highlights racism's impact

Anthony Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.
AP | , Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Covid-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.

The immunologist who leads the Covid-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.

Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.

“Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” Fauci said. “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.

