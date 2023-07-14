FDA approves Opill as game-changing over-the-counter birth control pills

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a historic decision by granting approval for a revolutionary birth control pill to be made available without a prescription. This remarkable milestone holds immense potential to revolutionize the landscape of contraception access throughout the nation. The medication, which goes by the name Opill and is manufactured by Perrigo Company, is poised to redefine the standard for over-the-counter birth control methods, outperforming traditional options like condoms, spermicides, and various nonprescription alternatives.

What are Perrigo Company's plans for making Opill available to the public, and will it be affordable?

A package of the daily contraceptive Opill is seen in an undated illustration provided by its distributor Perrigo.(via REUTERS)

Perrigo Company, based in Dublin, has announced plans to make Opill available from stores and online retailers in the United States starting in early 2024. Although the cost of the medication has not been disclosed, Perrigo's global vice president for women's health, Frédérique Welgryn, emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring its accessibility and affordability for women and people of all ages. Ms. Welgryn further revealed that Perrigo would implement a consumer assistance program to provide the pill at no cost to certain women.

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, a leading authority in the medical field, has shared her profound excitement regarding the recent approval bestowed by the FDA. This decision now opens doors for millions of individuals across the United States, granting them unprecedented access to a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive. Dr. Cavazzoni underscored the importance of using daily oral contraception correctly, emphasizing its remarkable safety and effectiveness. In comparison to currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods, she affirmed its superiority in effectively preventing unintended pregnancies.

Who supports the initiative to expand access to nonprescription birth control pills?

The initiative to expand access to a nonprescription birth control pill has received immense backing from prominent figures in the field of reproductive health, esteemed adolescent health experts, and reputable organizations such as the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

What differentiates Opill, the newly approved birth control pill, from other contraceptive methods?

Opill also referred to as a "mini-pill," contains only one hormone, progestin, unlike combination pills that contain both progestin and estrogen. Another company, Cadence Health, which manufactures combination pills, is also reportedly in discussions with the FDA regarding applying for over-the-counter status.

What are the concerns regarding potential risks for individuals with medical conditions who may use Opill?

While concerns were raised about potential risks for individuals with medical conditions that should preclude them from taking birth control pills, the FDA analysts deemed the risk to be very low, provided that users read and adhere to the labeling instructions. Advisory committee members highlighted that patients with breast cancer, a condition that contraindicates hormonal contraception, are typically advised by their doctors to avoid birth control pills.

Perrigo reported that participants in a study demonstrated high adherence rates, taking Opill on 92.5 percent of the recommended days. Incidences of pregnancy while using Opill were minimal, with only six cases among 955 participants.

The introduction of over-the-counter birth control pills has the power to completely transform the field of contraception, opening doors for enhanced accessibility, especially for communities that have historically faced barriers.

