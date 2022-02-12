'Fearing provocations’: Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anticipating a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States, too, is reportedly set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022 (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 03:17 PM IST
Russia said Saturday it has pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of "provocations" from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour.

"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, responding to a media question on the subject.

 

