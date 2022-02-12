Home / World News / 'Fearing provocations’: Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
world news

'Fearing provocations’: Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

Anticipating a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States, too, is reportedly set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022 (REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022 (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 03:17 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Russia said Saturday it has pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of "provocations" from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour.

Also Read | US to evacuate embassy in Ukraine amid Russian invasion fears: Report

"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, responding to a media question on the subject.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out