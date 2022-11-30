In videos, celebrations in Iran after FIFA world Cup loss to US. Here's why

People in Iran had an unusual reaction when their country's football team was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to the United States. In videos shared widely on social media, numerous people were seen celebrating the moment of loss, some waving US flags while others burst crackers in celebration.

“Iranians are overtly displaying their joy at the national soccer team’s loss to the US at the #Worldcup. Many Iranians agree that the national team represents the regime, not the people," tweeted Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations in a video clip.

“Waving American flag in the streets of Iran. For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America. But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic. People are heard shouting “America, we are behind you,” Masih Alinejad wrote in another tweet.

“I can't post all the videos from Tehran. There are too many. The streets are full. There are videos from all parts of the city. After the US soccer team's victory," a Twitter user wrote.

“Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup. Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out," another user wrote.

This come amid massive protests in Iran which started on September 16 following Mahsa Amini death in the custody of Iran's controversial morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

Since then, at least 488 people have died in protests, according to the Iranian Human Rights (IHR) group.

