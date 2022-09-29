Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Finland to ban Russians from entering country. There are some exceptions

Finland to ban Russians from entering country. There are some exceptions

world news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 04:39 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Finland says it will ban most Russian tourists from entering the country, starting Friday.

Russia-Ukraine War: A border guard officer controls the vehicles entering Finland at the border checkpoint crossing in Vaalimaa, Finland.(AFP)
Reuters |

Finland will close its border to Russian tourists from midnight local time (2100 GMT), which is expected to lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic, the government said on Thursday.

The inflow of Russians is now seen as endangering Finland's international relations, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference.

Entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, will still be permitted, he added.

The Finnish government, wary of being a transit nation into western Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, on Friday said it planned to halt tourism from Russia and that a decision would be finalised in the days that followed.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
