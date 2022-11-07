Home / World News / Fire breaks out at high-rise in Dubai near Burj Khalifa

Fire breaks out at high-rise in Dubai near Burj Khalifa

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Dubai Fire: Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building.

Dubai Fire: Investigators examine fire damage at the high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk in Dubai.(AP)
Dubai Fire: Investigators examine fire damage at the high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk in Dubai.(AP)
PTI |

A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that's part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Read more: Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by China Covid curbs: ‘Significantly reduced’

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

On New Year's Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai burj khalifa
dubai burj khalifa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out