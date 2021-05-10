Home / World News / Fire breaks out at Kuwait's largest oil field; 2 workers injured: Report
Fire breaks out at Kuwait's largest oil field; 2 workers injured: Report

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.
The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said.(File photo. Representative image)

A fire erupted Monday at Kuwait's largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country's state-run news agency reported.

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said. Burgan is among the world's largest producing fields, ranked second only to Saudi Arabia's Ghawar Field.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. Most of the country’s production comes from a single field, Burgan.

