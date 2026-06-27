‘First step towards peace’: Israel, Lebanon sign framework agreement with US; Hezbollah warns against it

Israel, Lebanon and the United States signed the trilateral framework agreement on Friday following several days of talks to secure an end to the long ongoing war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa alongside State Department Counselor Daniel Holler and Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter during an event to sign a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. (REUTERS)

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Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter signed the trilateral document with the US at the State Department in Washington, Reuters reported.

Before signing of the agreement, US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said, “Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important and an essential and a necessary one.”

Lebanese Prime Minister welcomed the move and said the deal signed with Israel was a first step towards fully restoring his country’s sovereignty over its land and people

"The framework agreement signed today is a first step" that will enable Lebanese "to return to their fully liberated lands, and to their certainly rebuilt homes... under the sovereignty of the Lebanese state that has no partner in its sovereignty over its land and people," Aoun said according to a statement released by his office, AFP reported.

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{{^usCountry}} "We swear to continue to work until this is fully achieved. There will be no more occupation, prisoners, subordination or tutelage," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We swear to continue to work until this is fully achieved. There will be no more occupation, prisoners, subordination or tutelage," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lebanese Prime Minister said he is looking forward to the “blessed” moment when Israel will withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon.

"I look forward to the blessed moment when Israel begins to withdraw -- so that our dear people can return to their homes with safety and dignity -- and to the launch" of reconstruction efforts, Salam added, according to a statement, as per AFP.