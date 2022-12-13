Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack: Beijing
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Afghanistan: The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Beijing said.
Reuters |
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’
The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Wang added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics