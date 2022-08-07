Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:51 PM IST
"Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said
A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City towards Israel, on Sunday. (AFP)
AFP |

Five more people were killed in Gaza on Sunday evening, the enclave's health ministry said, amid reports a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants may be imminent.

"Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said, raising the death toll in the Palestinian enclave from 31 since fighting began on Friday.

