world news

Five people dead while clicking pictures in Indonesia as dock collapses

"They were taking a selfie on the dock when the incident happened," said local police chief Junaidi Nur, who added that it was after closing hours so no security was at the site.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A 17-year-old was among the five who drowned while the rest of the family survived the accident.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five members of an Indonesian family drowned when a dock where they were taking a selfie collapsed, police said Thursday, just weeks after a similar fatal accident.

The family of 14 were at picturesque Kandi Lake in West Sumatra when they gathered on the wooden structure to take a group photo, but their combined weight brought it down, police said.

A 17-year-old was among the five who drowned while the rest of the family survived the Wednesday accident.

"They were taking a selfie on the dock when the incident happened," said local police chief Junaidi Nur, who added that it was after closing hours so no security was at the site.

A rescue effort later retrieved the bodies and an investigation was being carried out, Nur said.

This month, nine tourists drowned after their overloaded boat capsized when they were attempting a selfie in a reservoir on Java island.

Topics
indonesia indonesia police
