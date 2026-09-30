TEL AVIV—A FlyDubai flight traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Israel made an emergency landing Wednesday in Saudi Arabia after the aircraft made an extreme descent and rise in flight, preliminary flight-tracking data showed.

PREMIUM Flight to Israel makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia (Unsplash/ Representative photo)

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FlyDubai, the sister airline to the long-haul carrier Emirates, didn’t explain what happened in the flight for the Boeing 737 aircraft, only saying that it “experienced an incident while en route.” The plane landed in Tabuk in western Saudi Arabia and “all passengers are safe