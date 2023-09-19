Florida beachgoers dramatically rescue giant mako shark stranded on the sand: Watch

A group of beachgoers in Florida were seen rescuing a giant mako shark stranded on the sand in a dramatic video. A woman, Tina Fey, recorded a video of her husband Josh, and two other men helping free the sharkon the shore of Pensacola Beach.

A group of beachgoers in Florida were seen rescuing a giant mako shark stranded on the sand in a dramatic video (Matt Devitt WINK Weather/Facebook via Tina Fey)

The video shows the shark thrashing restlessly as the men pushed it back into the water. Tina zoomed in on the shark at one point, yelling to her husband, "Babe, look at them freakin' teeth!"

The men were seen backing away when the shark’s thrashing became uncontrollable. They later went back, eventually fully submerging the shark in the water and watching it swim away.

Fey and Josh were on Pensacola Beach last week to celebrate their wedding anniversary, she told Storyful. She recalled that she was in the water when Josh "yelled at me to get out of the water." The mako shark swam towards the shore and got stranded, she said.

"After a few seconds of seeing it struggle to get back in the water, my husband took charge to try to help it," Fey said, adding, "After a few attempts and two others jumping in to help, they managed to get it back into the water."

A mako shark has attacked ten humans resulting in 1 fatality

According to americanoceans.org, the mako shark “makes the most dangerous shark list because it has attacked ten humans resulting in 1 fatality.” “Like the oceanic whitetip shark, the shortfin mako shark lives in the open ocean and is quite significant of the shark species weighing 1200 pounds and maturing at 12 feet long,” the website says.

“Shortfins are also migratory and feed on tuna, squid, small marine mammals, and other sharks,” it says, adding, “Unlike other sharks, the mako relies solely on hearing, scent, and vision to hunt prey and is said to have the second most substantial bite in the world (3000 pounds bite force), next to the crocodile.”