Florida mass shooter who killed 3 black people identified as Ryan Christopher

The white gunman responsible for the tragic shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General store has been identified by officials as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, left three Black individuals dead, according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

The photograph of Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, is shown at a news conference after being identified by Sheriff T.K. Waters as the white man who killed three Black people before shooting himself at a Dollar General store August 26, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. August 27, 2023. (via REUTERS)

Palmeter, dressed in a tactical vest, an AR-15-style rifle, and a Glock handgun bearing the swastika symbol, carried out the shooting, killing two men and one woman, all of whom were black. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters stated, "This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people." The shooter's disturbing intentions were detailed in manifestos he left, outlining his "disgusting ideology of hate." The authorities have classified the attack as a hate crime.

Initially undisclosed, Palmeter's identity was confirmed by a federal law enforcement official on Sunday, as reported by the New York Times. Little information was available immediately following the incident. During a press conference, Waters disclosed that Palmeter was in his early 20s and lived with his parents in Clay County. He had a history that included a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no resulting arrest. Additionally, in 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, a measure for emergency mental health services.

The neighbors of Palmeter were left stunned by the revelation that he was the perpetrator. Sabrina Escalada, who lived across the street from the Palmeter family, described him as a "typical teenager" who sometimes appeared unhappy or preferred solitude. Despite this, it was noted that he had a seemingly strong relationship with his parents.

Waters confirmed that Palmeter acted alone and held a disturbing motive for his actions. “The suspect’s family, they didn’t do this. They’re not responsible for this. This is his decision, his decision alone,” he told CNN. In fact, his father was the one who called cops on him after reading his manifesto full of hate speech."By that time, he had began his shooting spree inside the Dollar General," Waters added.

