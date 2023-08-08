Florida:Thief vandalizes church, steals electronics, baptizes himself, and then gets arrested

Derek Porter, from Georgia, broke into the Emerald Beach Church of God in Panama City Beach on Friday and caused approximately $8,000 to the church. He stole electronics and then baptized himself in the pool.

Officers responding to the burglary call discovered that Derek had used a cinderblock to smash a church window to get inside. A female church employee fled towards safety when she heard the glass breaking, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

“Porter loaded several electronics including a television and a computer into his truck along with the church's money bag. While inside, Porter caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage to the church", police said in a statement.

Body cam footage shows deputies from the office making contact with Derik and clearing the church.

Derek was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested and was out on bond for burglary in Georgia, police said.

“Porter stated he could not remember what happened inside the church, but he did remember baptizing himself in the church's baptistery pool.”

“He also claims ‘something’ was holding his head down under the water while he was in the pool,” the department said in the statement.

Derek is being charged by the Bay County Sheriff's Office for burglary, criminal mischief and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $19,500 bond and might as well have to stay there for a longer period.