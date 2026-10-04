The co-pilot accused of attempting to “hijack” an Israel-bound flydubai flight had reportedly posted a series of violent and hateful comments targeting women while studying aviation at a British university. His posts frequently contained remarks like “stomp on her head”, “give her pre-emptive slap”.

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. (AFP)

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Identified as Hamam al-Hammami by various media outlets, the 29-year-old Omani national is currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

The Telegraph reportedly analysed more than 2,000 posts published between November 28, 2021 and August 10, 2022, and found that the account linked to Hammami advocated violence against women, supported severe punishments in the name of Islamic law, and contained homophobic and sexually humiliating remarks. The posts were published while he was enrolled in a distance aviation course at England's Buckinghamshire New University (BNU).

Deep Dive What violent comments did Hamam al-Hammami post while studying at university? Hamam al-Hammami posted violent comments online, including threats to women such as 'stomp on her head' and justifications for assaults, suggesting extreme views regarding violence and gender roles. What actions did Smit Machchhar take during the attack on the flydubai flight? Smit Machchhar fought back against the co-pilot's attack, managed to open the cockpit door, and called for help, ultimately allowing passengers to subdue Hamam al-Hammami and prevent a potential crash. Why was the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, barred from flying in Oman? Hamam al-Hammami was barred from flying in Oman due to concerns about his extremist views, which were highlighted in his violent and radical social media posts.

‘Stomp on her head’

Several of the posts made from an account using the name “Pilot Hamam al-Hammami”, contained explicit threats of violence against women.

In one exchange, the account told a woman: “I’d stomp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then divorce you :).”

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{{^usCountry}} In another discussion about a man striking a woman, the account appeared to justify the assault, writing: “He gave her a pre-emptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders," The Telegraph reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another discussion about a man striking a woman, the account appeared to justify the assault, writing: “He gave her a pre-emptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders," The Telegraph reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The account went on to say that if the woman “so much as breathed” around the man, he would “stomp on her head”.

The user identified as @PilotHamam in The Telegraph's report, also criticised women for being “safe from punishment” and claimed that in parts of the Middle East, women who displeased their husbands could be “put to sleep with a slap and woken up with a slap”.

‘Cheap meat devoured by everyone’

At another point, the account reportedly described women it disapproved of as “cheap meat devoured by anyone and everyone”.

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In an August 2022 exchange, the account responded aggressively to a woman discussing stereotypes about Syrian husbands. It told her to “shut up” and claimed that a Syrian man “gets you up with a slap and puts you to sleep with a slap”.

It further said such a husband would “make you see stars in broad daylight and wipe the floor with you”, before adding: “And this is the appropriate way to deal with your type.”

The Telegraph said all of these posts were published during the period Hammami was studying remotely for a three-year aviation management degree at BNU. He graduated in 2023 and is believed to have completed the course remotely from Muscat.

‘Extremist view’

The report comes amid separate allegations about Hammami's past and his alleged extremist views.

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Earlier, a report by CNN had said that Hammami had been removed from a previous job at Oman’s national airline in 2025 following concerns over his extremist views. A LinkedIn profile matching his identity indicated that he had worked at Oman Air until February 2025.

CNN also reported that two posts appeared on the LinkedIn account about nine hours after the suspected attack. One reportedly featured Israeli airline jets before showing a montage that included a suicide bomber and Ayman al-Zawahiri, the former al-Qaeda leader.

It remains unclear how those posts were published or whether they had been scheduled in advance.

flydubai plane ‘hijack’ bid

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The developments came after Hammami was accused of attacking Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of a Flydubai Boeing 737 Max, using a crash axe kept inside the cockpit.

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A crash axe stored in the aircraft's cockpit was reportedly used in the suspected attack.

The UAE prosecutor general described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, while Israel's defence minister called it an “attempted jihadist terror attack”.

An Israeli official also told The Times of Israel on Thursday that Hammami had discussed killing Jewish people online, saying: “His social media accounts [say] clearly that he has been radicalised into jihadist ideology. He talks about killing Jews.”