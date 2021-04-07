Home / World News / Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Tuesday: Report
world news

Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Tuesday: Report

This is the second time in just a few weeks that Berlusconi finds himself in hospital after another routine check-up at the end of March.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.(AFP Photo)

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Tuesday afternoon for check-ups, two sources from his Forza Italia party said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the 84-year-old media tycoon went to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for follow-up tests after contracting the new coronavirus in September last year.

This is the second time in just a few weeks that Berlusconi finds himself in hospital after another routine check-up at the end of March. Forza Italia said at the time he had been admitted for clinical monitoring and adjustment to an ongoing therapy.

Berlusconi, who underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer, was also admitted to hospital in January this year because of heart problems.

Shares in Mediaset, the broadcaster controlled by the Berlusconi family, were up 0.8% by 0930 GMT, compared with a flat Milan blue-chip index.

Traders had previously cited speculation about potential ownership changes at the group if Berlusconi's condition worsened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP